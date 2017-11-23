Swimmers competing in the state meet were senior Cassandra Hutchins in the 200 and 500 freestyle, junior Anna Wenman in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, sophomore Molly Urkiel in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, senior Macy Klein in the 50 and 100 freestyle, senior Andrea Holtz in the 1-meter dive, the 200 medley relay team of Wenman, Urkiel, senior Julia Simms and junior Taylor Barabash, the 200 freestyle relay team of Klein, Simms, Barabash and Hutchins, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Klein, Hutchins, Urkiel and Wenman.

The final results were as follows:

The 200 medley relay team (this time made up of Simms, Barabash, and freshmen Balor O'Donnel and Katie Bartz) took 27th in the preliminaries with a time of one minute and 53.88 seconds (1:53.88).

Hutchins took 11th in the 200 freestyle finals with a time of 1:54.28 after taking 10th in the prelims with a time of 1:53.60. She then finished 10th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:08.85 after a prelims time of 5:08.94.

Wenman took seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.46 (2:06.98 prelim) and sixth in the 100 butterfly in 56.61 (56.23 the day before).

Urkiel finished 10th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.13, improving on her 2:09.26 time in the prelims. She then took 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.55 (1:06.15 prelims).

Klein finished eighth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.17 after swimming a 24.04 in the prelims, then placed 11th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.45 (52.63 in the prelims).

Holtz took 23rd in the diving preliminaries with a score of 140.80, just three spots and less than half a point away from making the semifinals.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Klein, Urkiel, Hutchins and Wenman was tied for Rosemount's top placement with a third-place finish in 1:35.26 (1:36.10 in the prelims). Their time also qualifies them as automatic All-American.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Klein, Hutchins, Urkiel and Wenman also took third with an potential All-American time of 3:31.17 after swimming a 3:33.29 in the prelims.

Following their section meet, head coach Jake Kemna was named section 3AA head coach of the year, Karla Rapp was named section diving coach of the year and Emily Gabriel was assistant coach of year.