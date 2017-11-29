Irish girls' hockey ties North/Tartan

The Irish started the scoring near the end of the first period when senior Abbey Sweetman scored, assisted by freshman Claire Dupuis and eighth-grader Ava Webster.

North/Tartan tied the game in the first couple minutes of the second period, but Rosemount responded just 30 seconds later on a goal from sophomore Ashley Tuttle, unassisted, to take a 2-1 lead. However, North/Tartan was able to tie the game again midway through the third period; neither team scored in overtime and it ended in a 2-2 tie.

The Irish have four home games in a row over the next two weeks. They hosted Henry Sibley on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and then on Thursday, Nov. 30, Lakeville North comes to Rosemount.