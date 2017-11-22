Rosemount girls' hockey starts 1-2

The Irish exploded for six goals in their 6-1 win at Woodbury. They took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from sophomore Ashley Tuttle and eighth-grader Makenzie Moss (assisted by Tuttle). Woodbury was able to cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period but then Tuttle knocked in her second goal (assisted by eighth-grader Whitney Tuttle) to make it 3-1 after the second. The Irish then added three more goals in the third period courtesy of junior Skylar Smith (assisted by freshmen Lucy Jagoe and Ava Nygaard), Whitney Tuttle (assisted by Moss and freshman Savannah Hutchins) and sophomore Caroline Bohl (assisted by junior Emma Ginter and freshman Claire Dupuis).

Rosemount then dropped their home opener to East Ridge 5-2. The game was tied at one apiece after the first period, with Smith scoring for the Irish (Whitney Tuttle, Hutchins). However, East Ridge took a 2-1 lead in the second period and then pulled away with three more goals in the third. Ginter scored in the third for the Irish with help from Smith and freshman Kasey Estebo.

The Irish then ran into the buzzsaw that is Apple Valley on the road. They fell to the Eagles 12-1 at Apple Valley, who led Rosemount 6-1 after the first period. Scoring for the Irish was Whitney Tuttle assisted by Hutchins and Moss.

Rosemount hosted North St. Paul/Tartan on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and then Henry Sibley comes to town Tuesday, Nov. 28.