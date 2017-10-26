Irish swimmers take second at True Team sections

"We've definitely fallen into a groove and every meet we're swimming the way we want to swim," head coach Jake Kemna said. "It might not be time-wise, the times might not be there, but that's OK, the fact that we're swimming the way we want to swim, that's where we want to be and we're happy with where we're at right now."

True Team

Rosemount won eight out of the 12 total events at True Team. Those winners were Cassandra Hutchins in the 200 freestyle with a time of one minute and 58.36 seconds (1:58.36) and 500 freestyle (5:20.46); Molly Urkiel in the 200 individual medley (2:14.12) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.07); Macy Klein in the 50 freestyle (24.98); Anna Wenman in the 100 butterfly (1:01.71); the 200 freestyle relay team of Klein, Hutchins, Taylor Barabash and Julia Simms in 1:41.73; and the 400 freestyle relay team of Klein, Hutchins, Wenman and Balor O'Donnel (3:48.07).

Second-place finishers were the 200 medley relay team of Wenman, O'Donnel, Barabash and Sophia Wallberg in 1:56.90; Andrea Holtz in the 1-meter dive with a score of 365.90; and Klein in the 100 freestyle. Barabash took third in the 50 (26.12) and 100 (57.07) freestyle while Wenman took fourth in the 200 IM (2:18.23) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Wallberg, Molly Urkiel, Grace Urkiel and Kathleen Bartz took fourth with a time of 3:57.73. Rounding out those finishing in the top five were the 200 medley relay team of Bartz, Molly Urkiel, Simms and Alana Ortiz (1:59.43) and Simms in the 50 freestyle (26.51).

"Expectations were let's just go in and see where we are at as a team," Kemna said. "True Team is a big test of depth for a team and we went in and were just like 'let's go, let's compete, let's swim'. These were teams we would be seeing at the end of the season. Really no expectations on how we wanted to finish, we just wanted to go in and swim and compete and we did just that. I was extremely happy with how we swam as a team. We got up, we raced, times weren't fantastic but we were racing really well, competing with other teams. The fact that we did finish 15 points behind East Ridge, which is a very deep and talented team, in a field like that we were really happy with that."

Lakeville South

The Irish won eight of 12 events against Lakeville South before racing their last two events as exhibitions. They took first-second-third in the 200 medley relay and the 100 backstroke as part of their dominating performance.

Winners were Wenman, Miller, Urkiel and Hinderaker in the 200 medley relay (1:57.49); Hutchins in the 200 (1:57.79) and 500 (5:18.45) freestyle; Molly Urkiel in the 200 IM (2:15.76); Holtz in the 1-meter dive (232.60); Wenman in the 100 butterfly (58.07) and 100 backstroke (1:01.99); and Klein in the 100 freestyle (55.24).

Taking second were the 200 medley relay team of Bartz, O'Donnel, Simms and Newman (2:03.25); Klein in the 50 freestyle (24.94); Grace Urkiel in the 500 freestyle (5:33.07); the 200 freestyle relay team of Klein, Simms, Barabash and Hutchins (1:40.80); and Simms in the 100 backstroke (1:08.03).

In third place were the 200 medley relay team of Ganado Ramos, Wyllie, Wallberg and Moisei (2:11.00); Grace Urkiel in the 200 freestyle (2:02.63); Nicholle Miller in the 200 IM (2:27.99); Simms in the 50 freestyle (26.16); Lauren Rognerud in the 1-meter dive (158.95); Ortiz in the 100 butterfly (1:06.05); Bartz in the 100 backstroke (1:09.08); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Miller, Hinderaker, Urkiel and Jacobson (1:50.92).

End of season

Going into postseason swimming here over the next few weeks, Kemna said he's enjoying how his team is competing.

"We're competing and racing, we've been working really hard and have been really tired lately," he said. "We go into any meet and we're putting together really good races, swimming very well and very consistent. Even though they're tired, they can go into these meets and still put together a decent race, that's something that we're really happy about. Going into the end of the season, if they can do it now it's going to be so much better when they hit their taper."

Rosemount had their dual against Prior Lake, and then have the junior varsity conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 28. Sections are Nov. 8 and 10.