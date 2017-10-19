Junior quarterback Max Carter had himself a day against the Sabres by throwing for 240 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. After Shakopee scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tony Monroe to Charlie Katona to take a 6-0 lead, Carter completed a 62-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Mann to regain the lead 7-6.

Shakopee went ahead 12-7 after a three-yard touchdown run by Jack Casey but failed on the two-point conversion for a second time. The Sabres led 12-7 at halftime and then extended their lead to 19-7 on a one-yard touchdown run by Monroe.

Rosemount was able to start the comeback with Carter completing a nine-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Cole Kraemer to cut Shakopee’s lead to 19-14 with 8:27 left in the game. The Irish defense came up with several stops after the touchdown but the offense was unable to take advantage and Rosemount lost 19-14.

Carter and junior wide receiver Andrew Reuter had a special connection going against the Sabres. Carter completed 21 passes on 35 attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Thirteen of those completions went to Reuter for 128 yards. Mann caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, Kraemer had his touchdown reception and three other Irish receivers caught passes.

The Rosemount running game struggled to get going as they averaged just two yards per carry. Junior running back Garrison Green carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards, but overall the Irish had just 56 rushing yards when incorporating sacks.

If the Irish beat East Ridge on Friday, they will then play the winner of Forest Lake and Minnetonka on Friday, Nov. 3. Minnetonka was ranked fourth in 6A before Wednesday night’s games.