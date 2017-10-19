Irish girls tennis team ends successful season

Team sections

Rosemount's team sections came to an end after a close and exciting meet against East Ridge. The Irish were tied with the Raptors 3-3 with one match left to finish — second doubles. They got wins from senior Anna Leary in first singles 6-2, 6-1; freshman Sonya Ramesh won third singles 7-5, 6-4 and the third doubles team of juniors Megan Larson and Rachel Kearns prevailed 7-6(2), 6-4.

The second doubles team of juniors Lillie Rapp and Josie McCann went three sets of back-and-forth, exciting tennis before falling 3-6, 7-6(1), 5-7. Junior Livia Leary lost in second singles 2-6, 1-6; senior Tanya Ramesh dropped fourth singles 1-6, 1-6 and the team of junior Julia Vitale and senior Kaumudi Mummadi lost in first doubles 2-6, 3-6.

"It was a really intense match and some courts started out pretty great," head coach Matt Knutson said. "Then they had some moments where they fought through adversity. Anna Leary, who has been such a great leader at first singles for us, she played a great match against a tough opponent and used the same consistency she has had to get a big win for us there. Sonya Ramesh got a really gutsy win as well against a relentless player. Third doubles were down 4-1, and one of things we've talked about all year is having such a positive attitude out on the court no matter how your match is going, they really changed their mindset when they were down 4-1, fought back to win that set and won the second set."

Knutson said that his second doubles team also showed that mental toughness.

"We've kind of switched up our doubles lineups throughout the year, but the second doubles we had for us at the end of the year (Rapp and McCann) they really worked well as a team," he said. "They lost their first set, but again they changed it up, they had a great mentality throughout the whole match, and they ended up winning the second set in a tiebreak. The third set came around and every game was really close. We had a 5-2 lead in the third set and really, East Ridge stepped up and played incredible."

Individual sections

The Irish had two players participate in individual singles and then their singles players combined to form two doubles teams for sections.

Senior Abbey Sweetman lost in the first round of singles 3-6, 1-6 against her opponent from South St. Paul and Vitale fell in the first round as well 0-6, 1-6 to a girl from Visitation.

Anna Leary and Sonya Ramesh, and Liv Leary and Tanya Ramesh joined together as double teams for sections.

Anna/Sonya received the fourth seed and advanced all the way to the semifinals. They beat a team from Henry Sibley 6-1,6-2; another from Simley 6-1, 6-1; they had a tight match against a team from Cretin-Derham Hall but prevailed 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 but then lost in the semifinals to the top-seeded team from Eagan 6-3, 2-6, 3-6. Anna and Sonya then went down in the bracket to play in the third place match against a team from East Ridge and fell 2-6, 0-6 to take fourth.

Liv and Tanya fell in the first round to a team from Simley, who was the seventh-seed, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6.