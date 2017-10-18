Irish squads fight to the end but fall just short

The Irish boys finish the season 6-7-6 including playoff matches. They had a tough stretch in the middle of the season with numerous overtime matches, ties and close losses before they won their last two matches of the regular season in time to get hot for playoffs. The team had not been to the section championship game since 2014 when the qualified for the state tournament.

The Rosemount girls will not return to the state tournament this year after taking second last season. They end their 2017 campaign 10-6-2 after a season that saw them win five matches in a row at the end before their tie with Burnsville.

Seniors that will be graduating this spring from both squads are: Sam Trivedi, Matt Dwyer, Yen Doan, Tyus Edmund, Devin Wahl, Ricky Nguyen, Keegan Gilbert, Mitchel Laihinen, Jake Green, Sammy Cuevas, Jake Greener, Matt Opdyke, Jack Narloch, Ryan Herzog, Kelson Fox, Lauren Spindler, Lauren Bangh, Josey Schlie, Camille Berman, Ellie Sprouls, Brea DeBettignies, Megan Dahl, Caitlin Miller, Abby Sisson, Jasmine Finley, Rachel Schorn, Jill Newton and Theresa Hausmann.