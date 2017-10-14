Football: Rosemount pitches third shutout of the season

The game started slowly as Rosemount took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by junior running back Garrison Green. The Irish then blew the game open in the second quarter.

Junior quarterback Max Carter completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Mann. to go up 14-0. Senior Keenan Wenzel then blocked a Burnsville punt and fellow senior Colin Pomeroy recovered it and returned it 51-yards for the score. A 75-yard pass from Carter to Mann then setup a 34-yard field goal by sophomore Nathan Whiting to give Rosemount a 24-0 lead going into the half.

The Irish defense scored a second touchdown in the third quarter on another blocked punt to take a 31-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, Carter hit junior running back Marvin Walker on six-yard touchdown pass to make 37-0 the final.

Walker and Green both ran for over a hundred yards. Green went for 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries while Walker rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries. Carter was 6-for-15 passing with 122 yards and two touchdowns. Mann was the leading receiver for the Irish, catching three passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Walker had the one reception for a touchdown and junior receiver Andrew Reuter caught two passes for 19 yards.

On top of the two defensive touchdowns, junior defensive back Evan Geiwitz pulled in another interception to add to his total and so did senior Sullivan Lanoue.

Football teams across the state have a short week as many play on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in preparation for the start of section playoffs. Rosemount hosts Shakopee that night in their final regular season game and a win clinches the top spot in the Metro South.