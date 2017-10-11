Rosemount soccer teams start section playoffs

Girls head into playoffs playing their best ball

The Irish girls had won five games in a row, including a 5-2 Tuesday victory over Shakopee, heading into what turned out to be their last regular season match against Burnsville (their Saturday match against Rochester Mayo was cancelled). Burnsville finished tied-for-first in the Suburban but Rosemount was able to battle them to a 5-5 tie and seem to have all the momentum heading into sections.

Against Shakopee, the Irish exploded for four goals in the second half after the match was tied 1-1 at halftime. Scoring for Rosemount were sophomore Olivia Kraemer with the hat trick, freshman Kenzie Jacobson and junior Sydney Essler.

In the overtime thriller at Burnsville, Jacobson and Essler both added a goal apiece, senior Jasmine Finley scored and senior captain Lauren Bangh contributed two goals. Over the last four matches the Irish have scored 18 goals.

With their performance, Rosemount earned the third seed in section 3AA behind Burnsville (2) and Eagan (1). The Irish played sixth-seed Apple Valley at home Tuesday, Oct. 10. Should they win, they would play the winner of Burnsville and No. 7-seed Hastings at whoever the highest seed is Thursday, Oct. 12.

Boys build some momentum

After a long string of overtime games, ties and close losses, the Irish boys' soccer team ended its regular season with a bang in the form of two wins and six goals scored. While those two wins came against Shakopee and Burnsville, both of whom finished below Rosemount in the SSC standings, perhaps even more important was that the Irish broke out offensively and were able to convert chances into goals.

Seniors Keegan Gilbert and Mitchel Laihinen scored the two goals for the Irish in their 2-0 win at home against Shakopee. In their win at Burnsville, Rosemount scored all four of their goals in the second half to win 4-1.

The Irish are the sixth-seed in the section 3AA playoffs and played St. Paul Central on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Should they win, they would play the winner of second-seed Eagan and seventh-seeded Henry Sibley on Thursday, Oct. 12.