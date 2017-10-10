Rosemount girls tennis beats sixth-seed Woodbury in sections

Woodbury

Head coach Matt Knutson said that Rosemount's meet against Woodbury was out of the ordinary. They were forced to reschedule from last Friday due to rain and had almost finished up the matches on Monday when a torrential downpour came through and forced the teams to move to Life Time Fitness in Lakeville. Also, junior Livia Leary's second singles match lasted about three hours, not including the time it took the teams to move to Lakeville.

"It was a marathon match," Knutson said. "She fought so hard and showed such strong mental toughness."

Senior Anna Leary swept first singles 6-0, 6-0 and Livia Leary pulled out the win 6-0, 6-7 (6-8), 10-8 in her marathon second singles match. Freshman Sonya Ramesh took third singles 6-0, 6-1 and senior Tanya Ramesh won fourth singles 6-2, 6-1.

The team of senior Kaumudi Mummadi and junior Julia Vitale won first doubles 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 to clinch the win for the Irish. Knutson said that the second and third doubles teams lost in third-set tiebreakers that otherwise would have enabled the sweep.

Should Rosemount win against East Ridge, they would go on to face either top-seeded Eagan or No. 4 seed Henry Sibley in the section 3AA championship Thursday, Oct. 12. The very next day is the start of individual sections.

End of an era

Whenever this season ends for the Irish, it will be an end of an era for Rosemount girls' tennis. The past three years, the Leary and Ramesh sisters have filled singles spots and two will be graduating this season. Seniors Anna Leary and Tanya Ramesh have both played on varsity since they were in middle school and two years ago they were joined by their sisters Livia Leary (junior) and Sonya Ramesh (freshman).

When it comes time for individual sections, Anna and Sonya will team up as a doubles team and so will Livia and Tanya. Anna and Sonya start off against an East Ridge doubles team of Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis as the fourth seed, while Livia and Tanya will take on the team of Leah Strobel and Elizabeth Ellington from Woodbury.

Also representing the Irish in individual sections will be Mummadi and another player to be named in singles. Mummadi will face senior Claire McMahon from Cretin-Derham Hall.

Look for more on the Ramesh and Leary sisters and their journey so far later this month.