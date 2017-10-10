Irish swimmers sink Lakeville North 96-90

The winners for the Irish were the 200 medley relay team of Urkiel, O'Donnel, Wenman and Barabash (one minute and 54.45 seconds); Cassandra Hutchins in the 200 freestyle (1:58.46) and 500 freestyle (5:22.58); Anna Wenman in the 200 individual medley (2:13.17) and 100 butterfly (59.49); Macy Klein in the 50 freestyle (24.81) and 100 freestyle (54.48); Andrea Holtz in the 1-meter dive with 211.75 points; Molly Urkiel in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.29) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Klein, Hutchins, Urkiel and Wenman (3:38.61).

The second-place finishers for Rosemount were the 200 freestyle relay team of Klein, Simms, Barabash and Hutchins (1:40.75); in third place were Urkiel in the 200 IM (2:15.54); Holly Bernadin in the 1-meter dive (144.90 points); and Grace Urkiel in the 500 freestyle (5:36.13).

Finally, taking fourth place were the 200 medley relay team of Bartz, Miller, Wallberg and Simms in 2:02.26; Grace Urkiel in the 200 freestyle (2:03.11); Taylor Barabash in the 50 freestyle (26.07); Lauren Rognerud in the 1-meter dive (142.50 points); Alana Ortiz in the 100 butterfly (1:07.17); Kathleen Bartz in the 500 freestyle (5:45.00); the 200 freestyle relay team of Newman, Miller, Hinderaker and Urkie (1:52.48); Simms in the 100 backstroke (1:08.42); Balor O'Donnel in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.32); and the 400 freestyle relay of Wallberg, Bartz, O'Donnel and Urkiel (3:59.66).

The Irish host Burnsville on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and then also play host to the Section True Team meet on Saturday, Oct. 14.