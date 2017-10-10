Irish swimmers sink Lakeville North 96-90
The Rosemount girls' swimming and diving team beat Lakeville North 96-90 on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in Lakeville. The Irish dominated by winning 10 out of 12 events.
The winners for the Irish were the 200 medley relay team of Urkiel, O'Donnel, Wenman and Barabash (one minute and 54.45 seconds); Cassandra Hutchins in the 200 freestyle (1:58.46) and 500 freestyle (5:22.58); Anna Wenman in the 200 individual medley (2:13.17) and 100 butterfly (59.49); Macy Klein in the 50 freestyle (24.81) and 100 freestyle (54.48); Andrea Holtz in the 1-meter dive with 211.75 points; Molly Urkiel in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.29) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Klein, Hutchins, Urkiel and Wenman (3:38.61).
The second-place finishers for Rosemount were the 200 freestyle relay team of Klein, Simms, Barabash and Hutchins (1:40.75); in third place were Urkiel in the 200 IM (2:15.54); Holly Bernadin in the 1-meter dive (144.90 points); and Grace Urkiel in the 500 freestyle (5:36.13).
Finally, taking fourth place were the 200 medley relay team of Bartz, Miller, Wallberg and Simms in 2:02.26; Grace Urkiel in the 200 freestyle (2:03.11); Taylor Barabash in the 50 freestyle (26.07); Lauren Rognerud in the 1-meter dive (142.50 points); Alana Ortiz in the 100 butterfly (1:07.17); Kathleen Bartz in the 500 freestyle (5:45.00); the 200 freestyle relay team of Newman, Miller, Hinderaker and Urkie (1:52.48); Simms in the 100 backstroke (1:08.42); Balor O'Donnel in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.32); and the 400 freestyle relay of Wallberg, Bartz, O'Donnel and Urkiel (3:59.66).
The Irish host Burnsville on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and then also play host to the Section True Team meet on Saturday, Oct. 14.