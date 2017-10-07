Irish edge out Lakeville South 9-6 in rain and mud

The inclement weather bogged down the Irish offense but their defense helped them bring home the win. Lakeville South scored just seconds into the first quarter on a 64-yard touchdown run but the extra point was unsuccessful. Trailing 6-0, Rosemount answered midway through the first quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Max Carter to sophomore Jonathan Mann to take a 7-6 lead. The Irish then were able to force a safety in the second quarter to extend their lead to 9-6 and that proved to be the final.

Rosemount struggled to pass the ball in the rain and mud with Carter completing just 2-of-13 passes for 42 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Forty-one of those yards and the touchdown came on the score to Mann. The Irish ran the ball 42 times for 100 total yards and they were led by junior Marvin Walker (19 carries for 52 yards) and junior Garrison Green (19 for 61). Junior Evan Geiwitz notched another interception for the Rosemount defense.

The Irish travel to Burnsville next Friday, Oct. 13, and then finish the regular season at home against Shakopee on Wednesday, Oct. 18.