Rosemount girls' tennis wins three in a row

The Irish beat Hutchinson 4-3 as all four singles players (Anna and Livia Leary, Tanya and Sonya Ramesh) won.

Against Lakeville South, Rosemount again won 4-3 on the backs of their singles players. Anna won 6-1, 6-2 in first singles; Sonya took second singles 6-3, 6-1; Livia dominated third singles 6-1, 6-0 and Tonya won fourth singles 6-3, 6-2.

Senior Kaumudi Mummadi and junior Rachel Kearns lost first doubles 0-6, 2-6; juniors Josie McCann and Lillie Rapp fell in second doubles 3-6, 4-6 and the team of senior Abbey Sweetman and junior Megan Larson lost third doubles 4-6, 4-6.

The Irish nearly swept Farmington on their Senior Day but won 6-1. They took three-of-four singles matches and swept the doubles.

Anna Leary won first singles 6-3, 6-4; Livia Leary took second singles 6-0, 6-1; Sonya Ramesh won third singles 6-0, 6-1 but Tanay Ramesh fell in fourth singles 7-6, 3-6, 5-10.