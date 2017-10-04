Rosemount soccer teams on different paths

Girls have overcome injuries

The Lady Irish have now won four in a row including two this past week. They beat Farmington at home 6-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and then won 2-0 at Apple Valley.

Senior midfielder Lauren Bangh and sophomore midfielder Olivia Kraemer each had two goals for the Irish, while freshman Kenzie Jacobson and junior Sydney Essler each had a goal apiece.

Against Apple Valley, both their goals came in the first half courtesy of Bangh and senior Brea DeBettignies.

Head coach Gretchen Stramel said the biggest difference in her team now compared to earlier in the season is how they are emphasizing what they are good at.

"We are playing a faster game and utilizing the strengths of different players, whether be it speed, touch or the ability to take the ball out of the air," Stramel said. "The girls have the ability to play with any team. It's important that they play with intensity and grit. When they have that fire inside them, they are fun to watch."

Stramel also said the team has had to overcome some injuries and highlighted the play of several players who have filled new roles in the process.

"Due to some injuries, we have had to move some players around," she explained. "We have had a number of players step up. Junior sweeper Sydney Essler has been key on corner kicks, set plays and overall control of the back field, she has four assists and a goal on the season. Senior Caitlin Miller has been a strong defensive center-mid for us, controlling the field with her play. Sophomore keeper Danielle Kneifel had a huge game for us against Eastview, making some key saves. Offensively we have had a number of players step up with big plays. Senior Brea DeBettingnies has had a couple key goals in big games and sophomore Olivia Kraemer leads the team with five goals and one assist. Senior captain Lauren Bangh has been dangerous in the air, while freshman forward Kenzie Jacobson has been threatening the defenses with her speed."

The team has just just three matches left before sections, all this week. They hosted Shakopee on Tuesday, Oct. 3, traveled to Burnsville on Thursday, Oct. 5, and then end the regular season at home against Rochester Century on Saturday, Oct. 7. The sections seed meeting is on Sunday, Oct. 8, and Stramel expects good things to come of it.

"Pending how this week's games go, we should sit in a pretty good place in the section," she explained. "The section is loaded with talented teams that have had very successful seasons."

Boys still waiting for that breakout game

This past week the Irish boys had three matches during the week, the third week in a row for them. Over that nine-match stretch, they are 0-4-5 and have struggled to put the ball in the net despite creating scoring chances. They have scored just six goals in those nine matches, but often scoring droughts like this come to an end with a breakout game, it's just a matter of when, and the Irish hope it's soon.

"We finish the regular season with a home game Tuesday (Oct. 3) against Shakopee and an away game at Burnsville on Thursday (Oct. 5)," head coach Todd Farrington said. "Both of these programs are in the same boat as us, struggling to score goals. We're still hopeful that we'll turn a corner and get something going offensively before section play begins."

Rosemount tied Farmington at home 1-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and then lost to Apple Valley on the road 1-0 on Thursday, Sept. 28. Two days later they tied Richfield 1-1 in Richfield.

"We tied a very good Farmington side on Tuesday," Farrington explained. "We opened the scoring on a goal by Jared Browning, assisted by Mitchell Laihinen. On Thursday, we gave up an own goal one minute into our game with Apple Valley and ended up losing 1-0. Again, we created chances, but just couldn't find the net. (Against Richfield) we went down early in the first half. Laihinen tied the game 1-1 early in the second half on a breakaway assisted by Samuel Cuevas. We had many opportunities, but couldn't put the ball in the net. This was our eighth overtime game of the year and we kept playing exceptionally hard in spite of all the extra minutes they've played this year."

Section playoffs start after this week, and like earlier stated, the Irish have just two games left against Shakopee and Burnsville to get on track. They were home against Shakopee on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and then travel to Burnsville on Thursday, Oct. 5.