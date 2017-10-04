Rosemount girls swimming and diving undefeated

"We are starting to hit our stride in consistency with meets and practice, which is good since we only have two weeks left until those swimming at the junior varsity championship meet start their taper," he said.

Rosemount traveled to Lakeville North on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and then hosts Burnsville on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Eagan

Rosemount dominated the Eagan Wildcats 104-80 and won eight of the 12 events.

"We had a really exciting meet against Eagan and had some outstanding swims," Kemna said. "We always get high energy in that meet and find a way to swim fast."

Winning events were: Cassandra Hutchins in the 200 freestyle (one minute and 58.51 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:19.87); Anna Wenman in the 200 IM (2:11.78) and 100 butterfly (58.47); Macy Klein in the 50 freestyle (24.69); Andrea Holtz in the 1-meter dive (232.55 points); the 200 freestyle relay team of Klein, Hutchins, Julia Simms and Taylor Barabash (1:40.40); and Molly Urkiel in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.91).

Taking second were the 200 medley relay team of Molly Urkiel, Wenman, Simms and Balor O'Donnel (1:52.69); Molly Urkiel in the 200 IM (2:15.90); Klein in the 100 freestyle (54.88); Grace Urkiel in the 500 freestyle (5:33.38); and Simms in the 100 backstroke (1:07.95).

Third-place finishers were the 200 medley relay team of Kathleen Bartz, Nicholle Miller, Sophia Wallberg and Maggie Hinderaker (2:02.85); Barabash in the 200 freestyle (2:05.07); O'Donnel in the 200 IM (2:21.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.15); Wallberg in the 100 butterfly (1:06.99); and Bartz in the 500 freestyle (5:45.52) and 100 backstroke (1:09.19).

Apple Valley

The Irish were able to pull off a solid win at Apple Valley despite having to overcome some obstacles in the process.

"Apple Valley was definitely a test for us as we were down a couple of swimmers and have a history of not swimming that well at their pool," Kemna said. "The first half was a little rough for us but then we really came on in the second half and started racing the way we know how."

Rosemount won 109-77 and managed to win seven of the 12 events.

Event winners were Molly Urkiel in the 200 IM (2:16.40) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.93); Wenman in the 100 butterfly (58.34) and 100 backstroke (1:00.99); Klein in the 100 freestyle (54.82); Grace Urkiel in the 500 freestyle (5:34.14); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Klein, Barabash, Grace Urkiel and Wenman (3:49.01).

Runners-up were the 200 medley relay team of Wenman, Molly Urkiel, Klein and Simms (1:53.40); Grace Urkiel in the 200 freestyle (2:05.12); O'Donnel in the 200 IM (2:23.60); Holtz in the 1-meter dive (232.30); Barabash in the 100 freestyle (56.61); Bartz in the 500 freestyle (5:44.60); the 200 freestyle relay team of Klein, Simms, Barabash and Molly Urkiel (1:41.44); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Katherine Jacobson, Hinderaker, Bartz and O'Donnel (4:09.67).

Coming in third were the 200 medley relay team of Bartz, O'Donnel, Courtney Casey and Miller (2:06.34); Barabash in the 200 freestyle (2:07.87); Simms in the 50 freestyle (26.15) and 100 backstroke (1:08.02); Andreea Moisei in the 100 butterfly (1:13.91); Kylie Estebo in the 500 freestyle (6:07.84); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Jacobson, Miller, Grace Urkiel and Cryill Wyllie-Sonsalla (1:50.54).