Christian Life Academy volleyball now 7-3 on the season

So far, the Hawks have wins against North Lakes, Trinity, Shattuck-St. Mary's, Community of Peace, Heritage Christian, Hmong Academy and Calvin Christian. Their three losses have come at the hands of West Lutheran twice and Nova Classical.

Last week

The Hawks were at home last Tuesday, Sept. 26, against Hmong Academy for Senior Night. At the match, seniors from the volleyball team and boys' soccer team were honored. The senior volleyball players were Jaselyn Anderson, Allison Eide, Sydney Krall, Maria Norman, Amy Olson and Madison Wiltse; the senior boys' soccer players were Daniel Lunke, Kyle Ringley, Jacob and Joel Vandegrift and manager Holly Anderson.

The Hawks started fast against Hmong Academy in the first set and eventually won 25-5. The second set was an entirely different story as Hmong Academy pushed CLA the entire way, but the Hawks pulled it out 25-21. They then took the third set 25-18 for the sweep.

Senior hitter Sydney Krall put together a very strong performance for the Hawks, both as a middle hitter and a blocker. Outside hitter Jaselyn Anderson was a great compliment on the wing, while the Hawks as a whole played very well against Hmong Academy's patient play.

Two days later CLA also swept Calvin Christian 3-0.