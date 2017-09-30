Rosemount football shuts out Eastview 28-0

"Our defense played solid and offensively we didn't have a very good first half, but we had a much better second half," head coach Jeff Erdmann said.

Both teams started the game slow offensively, but Rosemount was able to force a fumble which was recovered by junior Peyton McGowan at the Eastview 25 yard line. They then converted the short field with a 20-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Max Carter to junior wide receiver Andrew Reuter, and led 7-0 with three minutes and 16 seconds left in the first quarter.

Eastview was able to pin the Irish down at their own one yard line in the second quarter, but Rosemount drove down the field thanks to a long completion to sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Mann on a slant, and then another completion to Reuter on a hitch route. However, they then committed two straight penalties and Carter threw the ball out of bounds on a backward pass that resulted in the Irish facing a third-and-39. They were unable to convert and were forced to punt, spoiling a very good scoring chance. The first half ended with Rosemount leading 7-0.

The Irish offense came out of halftime ready and despite another penalty, were able to drive down the field thanks to two great plays by Mann. He drew a pass interference penalty and then followed it up by winning a jump ball down the left sideline to put the Irish in the red zone. Junior running back Garrison Green capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown run and Rosemount led 14-0 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.

The defense then stepped up and forced an Eastview turnover-on-downs at the Rosemount 31. The Irish offense once again drove down the field and Carter scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak to make it 21-0 with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

Reuter picked off Eastview to end the third quarter and the Irish took over at their own 43. They were forced to punt but were able to pin Eastview inside the Lightning's five yard line. They then went three-and-out, were forced to punt and fumbled the snap which they recovered, but Rosemount took over on downs at the Eastview three yard line. Carter then completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to junior Nick Magnuson to make it 28-0, which was the final.

Mann made several key plays during Rosemount's win and said the Irish offense just had to stop getting in their own way.

"We really needed to stop killing ourselves through penalties and stuff like that," he said. "We worked a lot of the week on keeping our hands off and not holding, it was basically a mindset of not shooting ourselves in the foot."

He also said that his increased performance these last two games is due to him settling in.

"I'm getting more comfortable with the offense," he explained, "and Max Carter and I are starting to click."

The Irish have now won three games in a row, are 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the Metro South subdistrict, which ties them for first with Lakeville North.

Rosemount has two straight road games before returning home for the last game of the regular season. They travel to Lakeville South on Friday, Oct. 6, and then go to Burnsville on Friday, Oct. 13. The conclude the regular season hosting Shakopee on Wednesday, Oct. 18.