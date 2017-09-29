Lakeville North

Rosemount fell to Lakeville North in three sets 19-25, 15-25, 24-26. Junior Jenna Grutzmacher led the team with nine kills, followed by senior Shae Buchman with eight. Sophomore Isabella Ottman had three solo blocks while senior Madeline Mackinac had 27 assists. Junior Kaitlyn McLean added 11 digs while junior Marissa Hinkle had 10.

East Ridge

The Irish had a closer match against East Ridge but lost 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 17-25, 18-25). Grutzmacher once again led Rosemount in kills with 12 while McLean had 10 and junior Abigail Campbell added eight. McLean also had two aces while Campbell had two solo blocks. Hinkle helped her team with 21 digs and Mackinac racked up 49 assists.

Tartan

Rosemount was pushed hard by the Tartan Titans but they were able to sweep them 26-24, 25-18, 26-24. In the second set the Irish had to come from behind after they started slowly and then were able to rely on their height to get some key blocks in the third set to stop the Titans' comeback.

Grutzmacher hit home 14 kills, Campbell added eight and McLean and Ottman both had six. Mackinac and McLean each had two aces, Hinkle had 13 digs followed by senior Kaylin Engelmann with 12 and Mackinac had 25 assists.

The Irish hosted Farmington on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and then travel to Apple Valley on Thursday, Sept. 28.