Girls winners of two in a row

The Rosemount girls' soccer team has gone 3-1-1 over the past two weeks after getting off to a slow start. They won at Prior Lake on Sept. 12, lost in Eagan on Sept. 14, tied Lakeville North on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and now have won two in a row against Eastview and Park.

The Irish beat Prior Lake 4-3 and scored two goals in each half. Those goals came from Lauren Bangh, Megan Dahl, Rachel Schorn and Olivia Kraemer. No stats were available for their 3-1 loss to Eagan while their tie with Lakeville North was 0-0.

Rosemount's wins against Eastview and Park were both 1-0 shutouts. Kraemer scored the lone goal against Eastview while Brea DeBettignies scored the goal against Park.

The Irish are now 5-5-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the South Suburban Conference. They are tied for fourth in the conference standings with Lakeville North and are behind Burnsville, Eagan and Lakeville South.

They host Farmington on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and then travel to Apple Valley on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Boys battle through four overtime games

Over the past two weeks, the Irish boys have lost three matches and tied three. Over the course of those six matches, four have gone into overtime.

"This was our fourth-straight overtime game," head coach Todd Farrington said. "Our guys are beat up, they're exceptionally tired but they're still playing hard. That first half (against Simley) we absolutely controlled play and we had opportunities. We finished one but it was called offsides, we're not finishing the opportunities we're getting but we're getting more of them every game so we're hopefully we're going to turn a corner here."

Their match against Simley on Saturday saw the Irish control possession and get shot after shot at the Simley goal, but through a combination of luck and good play by the Spartan goalkeeper, they were unable to convert and tied 0-0 after overtime.

On Sept. 12, they traveled to Prior Lake where they lost 4-0. Two days later they were shutout 2-0 at Eagan and then on Sept. 16 they tied Henry Sibley on the road 1-1.

They tied 1-1 again on Sept. 19 at home against Lakeville North before traveling to Eastview on Sept. 21 where they lost 3-2.

Finally, after their tie against Simley, the team's sixth match in two weeks, the Irish still have a ways to go before things slow down.

"They have three straight weeks with three games and it's the toughest opponents we have in the conference," Farrington explained. "And next week doesn't get any easier with Farmington, who's fantastic. We're in a tough stretch right now, but I also feel like we're starting to play better, too. Slowly but surely, I think we're going to get there and I think we're going to surprise some teams."

With their troubles finishing scoring chances during this stretch, there are a few things Farrington said the team needs to continue to focus on.

"We need to stay disciplined in that attacking third," he explained. "Right now we don't get many opportunities there so we start to panic a little bit. But we'll get there."

Rosemount is 1-5-4 overall and 0-3-2 in conference. They hosted Farmington on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and then travel to Apple Valley on Thursday, Sept. 28, and Richfield on Saturday, Sept. 30.