The boys finished 28th out of 46 teams and were led by junior Luke Labatte, who finished 13th out of 433 runners. The girls' team took 32nd out of 45 teams. The race featured some of the best teams and individual runners in the Midwest split between two divisions for boys and two for girls. It was hosted by the University of Minnesota at Les Bolsted Golf Course.

Labatte was the top finisher for both teams with a time of 16 minutes, 44.50 seconds. He was just a half-second behind the 12th-place finisher and just over a second outside the top 10. The boys did not have any other runners in the top 200 but did have five place between 200th and 270th. Danny Cox took 201st with a time of 18:31.90, Payne Freske finished right behind him in 202nd (18:32.10), Spencer Schultz placed 243rd in 18:50.40 and Mark Biechler took 250th with a time of 18:53.30.

Jack Labatte (19:00.20) and Elliott Nicholson (19:00.60) finished less than a half-second apart in 267th and 269th, respectively. Those not earning team points were Zach Zimmer, who took 308th in 19:19.20, Joey Fischbach placed 324th with a time of 19:27.30 and Owen Benson who placed 391st (20:27.30).

The girls' team had one runner place in the top-150 and four in the top-200. Kate Beckwith was their top runner in 150th with a time of 21:43.10. Tess Grunklee finished 185th in 22:09.80, Avery Leppones was 10 spots behind her in 195th (22:19.60) and Abby Mcneil tied with Leppones but was placed one spot behind her in 196th. Lucy Jagoe took 201st with a time of 22:24.80, two seconds behind her was Dani Follett-Dion in 205th (22:26.90) and the last points earner was Sydney Regalado in 221st (22:39.20). Natalie Fendrich took 255th with a time of 23:03.90, Ella Mcdevitt finished 300th in 23:42.90 and Caitlyn Storley placed 345th (24:14.80).

The Irish next race on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Owatonna.