    Rosemount boys lacrosse hands out awards

    By Matt Steichen on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:35 a.m.

    9/10 Awards

    MVP

    Brady Johnston

    Offensive MVP

    Jackson Jedlicka

    Defensive MVP

    Will Olson

    Most Improved

    Jackson Jedlicka

    Irish Award

    Mason James

    JV Awards

    MVP

    Noah Smith

    Offensive MVP

    Cam Cusack

    Defensive MVP

    Seth Gorman

    Most Improved

    Brady Whiting

    Irish Award

    Jimmy Whebbe

    Varsity Awards

    MVP

    Chris Giere

    Offensive MVP

    Jack Reber

    Defensive MVP

    Jackson Hahn

    Most Improved

    Mason Wheeler

    Irish Award

    Eric Paget

    Outstanding Academic Athlete

    Eric Paget

    All-Conference

    Chris Giere

    Jack Reber

    Cam Loberg

    All-Conference Honorable mention

    Jackson Hahn

    Tyler Olson

    Eric Paget

    All-Section

    1st Team Chris Giere

    1st Team Austin Lentz

    2nd Team Jack Reber

    2nd Team Cam Loberg

    2nd Team Tyler Olson

    All-State

    2nd Team Chris Giere

    3rd Team Austin Lentz

    HM Cam Loberg

    Academic All-American

    Chris Giere

    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@rivertowns.net
    (651) 460-6606
