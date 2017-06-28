Rosemount boys lacrosse hands out awards
9/10 Awards
MVP
Brady Johnston
Offensive MVP
Jackson Jedlicka
Defensive MVP
Will Olson
Most Improved
Jackson Jedlicka
Irish Award
Mason James
JV Awards
MVP
Noah Smith
Offensive MVP
Cam Cusack
Defensive MVP
Seth Gorman
Most Improved
Brady Whiting
Irish Award
Jimmy Whebbe
Varsity Awards
MVP
Chris Giere
Offensive MVP
Jack Reber
Defensive MVP
Jackson Hahn
Most Improved
Mason Wheeler
Irish Award
Eric Paget
Outstanding Academic Athlete
Eric Paget
All-Conference
Chris Giere
Jack Reber
Cam Loberg
All-Conference Honorable mention
Jackson Hahn
Tyler Olson
Eric Paget
All-Section
1st Team Chris Giere
1st Team Austin Lentz
2nd Team Jack Reber
2nd Team Cam Loberg
2nd Team Tyler Olson
All-State
2nd Team Chris Giere
3rd Team Austin Lentz
HM Cam Loberg
Academic All-American
Chris Giere