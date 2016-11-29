Plenty of experience returns for RHS girls basketball team

They've all got plenty of playoff seasoning under their belts as well, with the Irish advancing the last two years to the section finals against Eastview. This year, the Irish would like to get that game again and, of course, win it.

"The girls have pretty high goals this year after two consecutive runner-up finishes in our section and are itching to get over the hump," Orr said. "A top four finish in the tough South Suburban conference is also on the list."

For that to happen, senior leaders will have to take on a lot of responsibility.

"With eight seniors on the roster, it will start with them," Orr said. "With only five girls able to start and five girls able to play at a time, their ability to accept their roles whatever it is night in and night out will set the tone for the rest of our keys.

"On the offensive end we need to focus and understand what a great shot for us as individual players, our team and then based on where we are at in the game. Defensively, that needs to continue to be our identity as night in and night out we need to understand that's what we can control."

Captains

Captains for the Irish are Maddy Olson, Katie Essen, Nicole Elias and Maggie Tulay.

Olson is a second-year captain and is a two-time unanimous all-conference selection who will play at Minnesota State next year.

"She has really focused this off season on improving all aspects of her game and is a complete player on both ends of the court," Orr said. "She currently is the school's all time leader in assists and three-pointers made and one of five players to score over 1,000 points."

Elias was an all-conference honorable mention pick as a junior.

"She has really gained a lot of confidence over the off-season, especially in her outside shot," Orr said. "She is one of our vocal leaders on the court and has committed to play at Wisconsin Whitewater in college."

Essen also earned all-conference honorable mention status last year.

"She has put a lot of time into improving her game this past off-season on the offensive end," Orr said. "Defensively, she can guard anyone ... and is very athletic and has great instincts."

Tulay is a three-sport athlete who is also a captain in soccer and track.

"That speaks volumes for her leadership skills," Orr said. "She is our vocal leader and energy giver when we need it, especially on the defensive end of the court."

Key players

Seniors on the roster also include Carolynn Ciriacks, Alyssa Derby, Lindsey Jalivay and Datassa Morrissey.

"Carolynn will be a three-year starter for us and was also a member of the state runner-up soccer team this past fall at RHS," Orr said. "She was our defensive MVP last year and is also a very capable scorer on offense."

Derby was also part of that soccer team.

"Similar to Carolynn, she is a very aggressive on-the-ball defender and capable scorer on the offensive end," Orr said. "Last year, she set a school record for highest free throw percentage in a season."

Jalivay has committed to playing collegiately at Wisconsin-Superior.

"She will be looked upon for an even bigger role this year," Orr said. "Her strength is her outside shooting and she will be looked upon heavily to provide some of that for us this year."

Morrissey is an athletic senior guard.

"She can cause havoc on the defensive end," Orr said. "She will also be looked upon to provide minutes at the point guard position to either give Maddy a rest or move Maddy off the ball to the two guard spot."

Eighth-grader Helen Staley played junior varsity last year and should make her way onto the court with the varsity this year.

"She looks to be primed to have a breakout season on the varsity," Orr said.

Junior Rose Bauernfeind and sophomore Sydney Essler could see minutes at the guard position on varsity as well.

The conference

Expect Eastview, Lakeville North, Apple Valley, Prior Lake and Rosemount to contend for the conference title.

"Everyone is good in our conference and night in and night out anyone can beat anyone," Orr said. "If you look at the teams with the most returning, you have Eastview, Lakeville North, Apple Valley, Prior Lake and I would throw us in there. However, every team has talent so you have be ready to play."

In terms of the section, Orr said this: "Eastview will be the favorite until someone knocks them off, us and Apple Valley would be next, but Hastings and Burnsville could also be right there as well."

Helping out

The Rosemount girls have a fundraiser going for the program. Anyone interested in contributing can do so by following this link, https://app.snap-raise.com/fundraisers/12566.