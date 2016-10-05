Rosemount volleyball gears up for challenging stretch run

It’s unlikely any volleyball team in the state has a more challenging final three weeks of its schedule than Rosemount.

The Irish opened last week with a 3-1 loss on the road at seventh-ranked Shakopee. They then dropped an evenly-matched five-gamer on the road against a solid East Ridge team. The squad’s only breather came last Thursday against Burnsville and it took advantage by earning a 3-0 sweep.

From here on out, things get really tough. The Irish take on three of the top teams in the state - No. 1 Eagan, No. 3 Lakeville South and No. 4 Prior Lake – in their final three South Suburban Conference matches. They’ll also likely run into some other ranked opponents this weekend at the St. Michael-Albertville Midwest Classic tournament.

Vs. Burnsville

The Irish notched their 11th win of the season by breezing by the Blaze 25-9, 25-19 and 25-18 at Irish Gym.

Nine different Rosemount attackers recorded kills. Kaity McLean led the way with eight. Mari Hinkle, Anna Wise and Abby Campbell added five apiece.

Hinkle also contributed a team-high 19 digs and three ace serves. Katie Lienemann added 14 digs and Madi Mackinac chipped in 11 to go along with 39 set assists.

“Burnsville played with good energy and fire all night which made for a fun match. We just had better ball control and offense,” Rosemount coach Smokey Vitek said. “It was a good night for us to work on stuff and get lots of players in the match.”

Vs. East Ridge

The Irish won the first and fourth sets on the road last Wednesday at East Ridge, but ended up falling in five, 25-14, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 9-15.

“The difference in the match came down to two things: Hitting errors on our part and several questionable calls by the ref that went East Ridge’s way,” Vitek said. “Overall, it was a good match.”

Jenna Grutzmacher led the Irish attack with 13 kills. Ashley Hahnfeldt was right behind with 11 and Shae Buchman had nine.

Overall, the team finished with 48 kills and 35 hitting errors. The Irish made up for it at the service line by committing just four errors in 105 serves. Sarah Husaby went 17 for 17 with three aces.

Hahnfeldt and Emily Udermann each contributed seven blocks and Mackinac added six. In the back row, Hinkle led the team with 21 digs, Lienemann turned in 18 and Morgan Longhenry added 17.

Mackinac also sent up 46 assists.

Vs. Shakopee

The Irish overcame a slow start to play right with the ranked Sabers for two sets before dropping a 13-25, 25-23, 22-25, 13-25 match on the road last Tuesday.

Hahnfeldt led the Irish with 11 kills and Hinkle was right behind with 10.

Mackinac (18), Hinkle (17), Lienemann (14) and Longhenry (13) all reached double figures in digs against Shakopee’s tall lineup of attackers. Mackinac also contributed to the offense with 38 set assists.

“We were a little tired and unfocused. However, the team turned in around in Set 2 with some Strong play. Our passing and defense were much,” Vitek said. “We also made so changes to the line up that helped us deal with their block a bit better. Both Sets 2 and 3 were great sets on both sides of the net. In Set 4 Shakopee rode the wave of winning a close third set and we struggled with hitting.”