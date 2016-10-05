Irish boys soccer burns Blaze

The Rosemount boys soccer team came out on both sides of a pair of 2-0 South Suburban Conference games last week.

The Irish bounced back from a 2-0 loss at Shakopee last Tuesday by blanking a Burnsville team that sits third in the South Suburban Conference. Goalkeeper Jack Mead stopped all 11 Blaze shots on goal to notch the team’s second shutout victory of the season and Sammy Cuevas found the net twice, once in each half.

“Burnsville is one of the top teams in our conference with a very skilled group of players and a fantastic coach,” Rosemount coach Todd Farrington said. “Our boys withstood a strong Blaze attack for the first 10 minutes and then settled into a groove offensively.”

The Irish (2-7-2) traveled to Lakeville South Tuesday and played on the road again at Henry Sibley Wednesday. They close out the regular season at home Thursday, Oct. 6 against Prior Lake.