Irish swimmers stay unbeaten in conference

Rosemount’s Julia Simms gets ready to take off during a recent meet. Simms was part of the Irish’s first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays last Thursday. (Submitted Photo)

The Rosemount girls swimming and diving team stayed on its collision course with fellow unbeaten Lakeville North by cruising past Eagan 102-84 at the Dakota Hills Middle School pool.

Both teams sit at 5-0 atop the South Suburban Conference and have just one more meet before going head to head Tuesday at Rosemount Middle School.

“We had a great meet against a very talented and deep team. Every girl stepped up and put in some great swims up and down our lineup,” Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said.

The Irish clinched the meet in style, setting a new pool record in the final event. Macy Klein, Cassandra Hutchins, Molly Urkiel and Anna Wenman combined on a time of 3 minutes, 40.04 seconds to win the 400 freestyle relay by over 10 seconds.

Most of the meet played out the same way as the first event of the night. Rosemount placed first in the 200 medley relay, but Eagan kept pace in the team scoring by placing second and third. The same thing happened in the 200 freestyle, the one-meter dive, the 100 butterfly, the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay. Capturing gold in those events were Hutchins (twice), Klein, Andrea Holtz and Wenman.

Wenman and Urkiel added to the Irish lead early on by placing 1-2 in the 200 individual medley.

Klein and Taylor Barabash placed 2-3 behind Eagan in the 100 freestyle before coming back two events later to team up with Simms and Hutchins for first place in the 200 freestyle relay. Once again, Eagan kept the score tight by placing second and third in the event.

After the Wildcats placed 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, Urkiel and Simms added to the Irish lead by coming in 1-3 in the 100 breaststroke.