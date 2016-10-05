The Rosemount girls tennis team secured a spot in the top half of the South Suburban Conference standings with a 5-1 victory over Burnsville in its final league match of the season last Tuesday.

The win improved the Irish to 5-4 and bumped them up to fifth place in the 10-team league. They earned the No. 3 seed behind Eagan and Woodbury in the Section 3 tournament and open play at home tomorrow afternoon.

The Irish won all three completed singles matches against Burnsville. Tanya Ramesh didn’t finish her No. 3 singles match due to rain. At No. 4 singles, Sonya Ramesh improved her record to 20-0 with a 6-0, 6-1 decision. Anna and Liv Leary breezed to wins in the top two singles matches.

Gretchen McDonald and Brynn Tonn overcame a second-set loss to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Olivia Harrington and Kristina Seldon won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.

The Irish opened last week with a 6-1 non-conference win over Sibley. Anna Leary, Liv Leary, Sonya Ramesh and McDonald all won their matches, with only Olivia Leary needing a third set.

Harrington and Seldon combined for a 6-3, 6-1 decision to lead the Irish in doubles play. The duo of Rachel Kearns and Kaumudi Mummadi was also victorious.