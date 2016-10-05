Irish girls soccer moves up to second in Class 2A

In the opinion of the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association, Wayzata is the only girls soccer team in the state better than Rosemount right now.

The Irish moved up another spot in the latest Class 2A rankings after playing to a pair of South Suburban Conference wins and a tie last week. Saturday’s 0-0 deadlock against fellow SSC leader Eastview moved the Irish to 10-1-2 overall with two games remaining in the regular season.

With the help of defensive players Jenna Eichten, Sydney Schultz, Jill Newton, Ellie Sprouls and Caitlin Miller, goalkeeper Margaret Tulay achieved her seventh shutout of the season. She finished with five saves.

“It was a back and forth battle, with lots of unfinished opportunities for the Irish,” Rosemount coach Gretchen Stramel said.

The Irish were able to cash in twice two days earlier against Burnsville. Alex Sirek opened the scoring on an assist from Carolynn Ciriacks in the fifth minute, and the same duo combined for the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute to give the Irish the 2-1 victory on their home field.

Tulay finished with six saves.

Tulay had to stop just four shots in last Tuesday’s 2-0 shutout at Shakopee.

The Irish took the lead when Lauren Bangh headed in a corner kick by Alyssa Derby. Later in the first half, a nice through ball by Sydney Schultz set up Jadyn Scholler for her team-leading eighth goal of the season.

The Irish traveled to Lakeville South Tuesday and close out the regular season at home Thursday, Oct. 6 against Prior Lake.