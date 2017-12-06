Hastings

The Irish fell victim to a very fast start by Hastings and senior Krystal Carlson, who scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half. They were able to get back in it thanks to some strong play from freshman Helen Staley, who had seven points with just over seven minutes left in the first half when they trailed 22-15. However, as the first half came to close, turnovers began to take their toll on Rosemount and Hastings was able to open up an 11 point lead with just a few minutes left in the first half. Hastings led 35-34 at half.

The Raiders came out quick to start the second half as well and caught the Irish off guard. Rosemount quickly fell behind 47-26 with just over 13 minutes left in the game. Rosemount was unable to cut into the deficit as they struggled to handle Hastings' 6-foot sophomore Mallory Brake, who had 11 of her 17 points in the second half.

Turnovers proved to be Rosemount's downfall as Hastings wracked up 16 steals for the game. Bright spots for the Irish were the play sophomore forward Taylor Janssen, who led the team with 12 points on over 50 percent shooting from the field and 3-point range. Staley finished with a well-balanced 10 points, scoring from the free-throw line, beyond and inside the arc. Sophomore Gianna Freking added eight points and seemed to live at the free-throw line where she was 5-8. Five other Irish players scored in the game.

Rosemount hopes to get back on track with three games this week, two of which are at home. They hosted Eastview on Tuesday, Dec. 5. They then host Henry Sibley on Thursday, Dec. 7, and travel to Edina on Saturday, Dec. 9.