The first game for the Irish against Wayzata was tight at halftime as they trailed 22-21. However, Wayzata was able to pull away and Rosemount fell 57-45.

It's a young team this year for the Irish with only three seniors and four juniors. Leading Rosemount in scoring was sophomore forward Taylor Janssen with 17 points. Following Janssen in double-figures was freshman forward Helen Staley who had 13. Sophomore Larisa O'Neil added nine points while fellow sophomore Grace Willmott and senior captain Rose Bauernfeind each had three.

Against Elk River, the Irish were edged out in each half and lost 53-44. This time O'Neil led the Irish with 12 points and Staley put up another game in double-digits with 10. Janssen added nine, Bauernfeind had six, sophomore Gianna Freking contributed five and Willmott two.

Rosemount looks to get back on track as they travel to Hastings on Thursday, Nov. 30, and then host Eastview and Henry Sibley next week.