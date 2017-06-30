Pipers start season 4-1

The Pipers started the 2017 season with four straight road wins before suffering their first loss 12-6 to Prior Lake Sunday, June 25, at Dakota County Technical College.

"We have looked pretty good all-around, up until our loss to Prior Lake," Pipers player/manager Ken Fry said. "The majority of our guys are back for another season and I think this will be the best team we've had since the team started five years ago."

Seven players had hits in Rosemount's 7-3 road win over the Le Center Braves Friday, June 23. Newcomer Ricky Saintey, a 2000 Rosemount High School graduate, tripled, singled and drove in a run. Jason Moe, Jason Schwab, Eric Princl and Chris Barnick each added two hits apiece.

Greg Sell started on the mound and went six innings, holding Le Center to two earned runs on five hits and working around eight walks.

The Pipers fell behind 8-0 by the top of the fifth inning in their home opener two days later against Prior Lake. The Mariners touched up Moe for eight runs on 12 hits.

Fry went 3 for 4 at the plate, raising his average to a team-best .533. Mitch Peterson added two hits and scored twice.

The Pipers (4-1) continue a long homestand Friday, July 7 when they host the Northfield Millers.