Irish athletes sign collegiate letters of intent

Andrea Holtz will be attending DI Villanova in the Big East where she will join the Wildcats' diving team. Holtz also won the section title for diving Thursday evening to qualify for state.

Teammate Cassandra Hutchins signed with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and will swim for the DI Panthers.

Keenan Wenzel will be a Mustang and play baseball for DII Southwest Minnesota State University.

Fellow Irish baseball player Cole Kraemer is joining the DII Augustana Vikings baseball team next year.

The third baseball player among the signees, Aidan Maldonado, will be going DI at the University of Illinois-Urbana and playing Big 10 baseball for the Illini.

Shae Buchman, who just finished her senior volleyball season, signed with NAIA Columbia College (Missouri) and will run track for the Cougars.

Another volleyball player, Maddie Mackinac, will attend Bemidji State University and play DII volleyball for the Beavers.

Last but not least was Danielle Sorenson, who signed to play softball for DI Quinnipiac University in Connecticut for the Bobcats.