Girls' swimming and diving: Rosemount swims to section title

The Irish qualified all three relay teams and individuals in eight of nine events to the state meet, set for the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Nov. 16-18.

Rosemount seniors Macy Klein and Cassandra Hutchins and junior Anna Wenman were each double winners in Friday's finals held in the Hidden Oaks Middle School pool in Prior Lake. Klein won the 50 and 100 sprints, Hutchins the 200 and 500 freestyles in a lifetime best and Wenman the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Rosemount also won the team title with 430.5 points. East Ridge was a close second with 394 and Eagan third with 298. Woodbury was seventh with 148.5 points and Park eighth with 100.

"From top to bottom we swam out of our minds," said Rosemount coach Jake Kemna. "We'll have individual swims at state in every event besides the backstroke and all three relays. They swam amazing."

The 200-yard medley relay team of Anna Wenman, Molly Urkiel, Julia Simms and Taylor Barabash of finished third in a team record of 1:47.86.

Rosemount's 200-yard freestyle relay team of Klein, Simms, Barabash and Hutchins also qualified; finishing second in the section meet with a time of 1:37.45.

Counting the relays, Klein, Wenman and Hutchins each swam to three wins in four events.

The Irish quartet of Klein, Hutchins, Urkiel and Wenman ended the meet with a bang, winning the closing 400-yard freestyle relay in a school and section record time of 3:29.993, 10 seconds under the state qualifying time.

Hutchins won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.38 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:05.08. Her 500 free time was six seconds faster than her best coming in.

Rosemount's Wenman finished first in the 200-yard IM in 2:06.68 and teammate Urkiel placed third in 2:08.45, both swimming under the state qualifying standard.

Wenman also won the 100-yard butterfly in a section and school record time of 55.973, shaving more than two seconds off her previous best.

"We were really pumped with that swim," said Kemna.

Andrea Holtz easily took first in the 1-meter diving, held Thursday, with a score of 360.35.

Klein ripped to first in winning the 50 free in a season's best of 23.89 and made it two-for-two in the sprints with a win in the 100 freestyle in 52.03.

Urkiel was second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.60, also qualifying for state.

Rosemount will be looking to improve on last season's sixth-place finish at state.