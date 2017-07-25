East Ridge

Rosemount jumped out to an early lead over East Ridge when they scored three runs in the top of the second. Noah Wuellner started with a walk and then advanced to third on a single by Brian Vanyo. Jacob Brown walked to load the bases and then Connor Kenefick also walked to score one run. Back-to-back wild pitches by the East Ridge pitcher allowed Vanyo and Brown to score and give Rosemount a 3-0 lead.

Legion Green extended their lead the next inning when Cole Kraemer singled and then scored on a double by Lucas Henderson. East Ridge managed to score a run in the bottom of the fourth and seventh innings but were never able to mount a significant comeback.

Cole Schnichels started for Rosemount and threw six innings and gave up one run (not earned) on four hits and four walks to go with five strikeouts. He was relieved by Collin Chalmers who threw three innings, gave up one unearned run on two hits with a strikeout. Kenefick, Kraemer, Devin Beck, Henderson, Sullivan Lanoue, Wuellner and Vanyo all had one hit each. Kenefick and Henderson both had RBIs.

Burnsville

After falling to Burnsville in a 13-12 barn burner the week before, Rosemount's bats fell silent in the rematch during the second round of sub-state playoffs. Burnsville scored in the bottom of every single inning while Legion Green managed just one hit and two runs.

Rosemount's two runs came after both Wuellner and Brown walked and then advanced to second and third on a groundout by Kenefick. Henderson loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch and then Kraemer walked to score Wuellner. Beck tallied Legion Green's lone hit, a single, to score Brown and cut Burnsville's lead to 4-2 going into the bottom of the third. From there Burnsville went on to score 12 more runs and won 16-2.

Kraemer and Brown pitched the six innings before the 10-run rule took effect after the seventh inning. Also contributing to Legion Green's loss were four errors that allowed three or four runs to score.