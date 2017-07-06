Eastview outslugs Rosemount Green, 12-7

Rosemount had just scored six runs of its own in the top half of the inning. Connor Kenefick started the rally with a double, Riley Schimmel hit a triple and No. 9 hitter Jacob Brown drove him in with a single. Jake Ratzlaff and Collin Chalmers each finished with two RBI for Rosemount Green.

The teams combined to go through nine pitchers.

Rosemount Green is scheduled to take the field again July 7 at Benilde St. Margaret's for pool play in the 96-team Gopher Classic tournament. Joining Rosemount in pool play will be Chester Birds, Coon Rapids, Stillwater, Omaha Burke No. 2 and Renner.