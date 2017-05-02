The Irish, who entered ranked 13th, fell behind 4-1 early before chipping away and eventually tying the score in the final minutes of their eventual 7-6 setback in Apple Valley. They had a chance to tie it on their final possession, but were unable to convert.

The competitive loss vaulted the Irish up to seventh in Monday’s newest state rankings.

“That game told us a couple things. We can play with all the teams out there, it’s just going to come down to a lucky bounce here or there,” Rosemount coach Lance Kuehn said. “We also learned that our team doesn’t roll over and die, we fight back. It was good to see that intensity and willpower to keep going no matter what the score is.”

The Irish’s rally was aided by some adjustments they made on the defensive end of the field. After falling behind 4-1, they changed their defensive scheme and brought in goaltender Noah Fandrick, who held the Lightning to two goals while making nine saves over the final 36 minutes. Cam Loberg also helped the cause by winning 12 of 17 faceoffs.

Chris Giere had another big game on the offensive end, scoring a hat trick and assisting on three other Irish goals. Sam Zeigler added two goals and an assist.

The Irish opened the week by notching an 11-6 win over Farmington at rainy Tiger Stadium.

Jack Reber led a barrage of eight different goal-scorers, tossing in four goals and assisting on two others. Giere and Thomas Purfeerst each added one goal and one assist.

Goaltender Landon Merigold stopped 14 Tiger shots.

Loberg won 16 of 18 faceoffs.

“We were able to control the ball a little better and make smarter passes,” Kuehn said.

The Irish (3-1) faced another big test Tuesday when they hosted 4-0 Eagan at Irish Stadium. They’re back on the road Thursday, May 4, at Shakopee.