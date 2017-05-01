Peterson’s victory was part of an impressive double, as well. Following a 4:56 clocking in the 1,600 where she ripped off a 71-second final lap, she came back in the 800 and captured second place, running a final lap of just under 67 seconds to finish in a season-best 2:16.29.

Fenske not only ran a season-best time, but toppled her own school record with a 10:41.25 clocking. The eighth-grader ran her first six laps between 80 and 82 seconds before pulling away from the second- and third-place runners with laps of 78.6 and 74.8. Second place ended up over 11 seconds back.

Emma Record also ran for the Tigers. The senior placed fifth in the 100 with a personal-record time of 12.52 seconds.

“It was a great night for Farmington track and field,” Farmington girls track coach Tom Hart said.

Rosemount’s girls also made their mark in the sprints, running season-best times in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. In the 4x1, Lauren Spindler, Arianna Passeri, Datassa Morrissey and Alex Wolf combined for fifth place with a 50.52 clocking. Passeri, Morrissey, Wolf and Shae Buchman added a ninth-place 1:46.15 in a fast 4x200.

Buchman, an all-state hurdler last spring at Hamline, added a third-place time of 14.96 seconds in the 100 hurdles finals.

“We had a great meet against top-notch competition,” Rosemount girls coach Sara Hatleli said.

Rosemount thrower Trevor Otterdahl continued his strong spring for the Irish in the boys portion of the meet. The senior placed second in the shot put with a toss of 57-5 ½ and spun the discus 152-9 for sixth place.

“Trevor represented our program well once again with a solid series of throws on the same sectors as the state meet,” Rosemount coach Jay Hatleli said. “His discus is a little further along than his shot, but his results this spring are on track as we near the championship portion of the season.”

The state meet will be held back at Hamline University June 9-10.