Track and field: Irish pile up 21 golds at home triangular

Thirteen of those victories came on the girls side, led by double individual winners Arianna Passeri and Lexi Berger. Passeri clocked in at 12.81 seconds to win the 100 and traveled 16 feet, 11 3/4 inches as part of a 1-2 finish with teammate Shae Buchman in the long jump. Buchman also placed second in the 200 and 100 hurdles in 15.75 seconds.

Berger cleared 5-4 in the high jump and soared 10-6 in the pole vault. Other field event champions were Theresa Hausmann in the triple jump and Ashley Hahnfeldt in the discus.

Other individual gold-medal winners were Jenna Eichten in the 800 (2:28.29), who led a 1-2-3-4-5 Irish finish. Kate Beckwith paced a 1-2-3 Irish delegation in the 3,200 with a 12:38.98.

Dani Follett-Dion completed the distance sweep with a 5:43.45 in the 1,600.

Runner-up efforts came from Tess Grunklee in the 3,200, Maggie Tulay in the 800, Areana Thompson in the shot put, and Molly Schaubroeck in the 300 hurdles.

The Irish girls won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The sprints were also strong on the boys side with Trevor Liggett leading a 1-2-3 finish in the 100. The Irish also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

“We had some encouraging splits in the 4x400. We have some options in True Team with any number of guys,” Rosemount coach Jay Hatleli said. “I like the way Riley Engelmann attacked the lead-off in his first 400 and Jake Smith finishing in that race.”

Trevor Otterdahl was a double winner in the throws, heaving the shot put 53-10 1/2 and the discus 160-6.

“The throws are expected to be strong with Trevor Otterdahl leading the way. We have a lot of guys battling for those key B and C positions,” Hatleli said. “Ezayah Oropeza, Max Otterdahl and Jon Allstot continue to improve.”

The Irish also earned a pair of 1-2 individual finishes. Travis Lorch won the 3,200 in 0:13, four seconds ahead of teammate Spencer Schultz and Preston Strop covered 18-5 3/4 in the long jump, 2 inches more than teammate Sam Nelson.

Other first-place finishers were Luke Labatte in the 1,600 (4:33.5), Jonathan Mann in the 110 hurdles and Jonathan Meaden in the 800 (2:01.92). Meaden cut two seconds off his time the previous week in Farmington despite windy conditions.

“Our middle distance and distance guys all posted solid times. I like the way Jonathan Meaden attacked the 800 and the finishing kicks of Luke Labatte in the 1,600 and Travis Lorch in the 3,200,” Hatleli said.

Placing second for Rosemount were Strop in the 300 hurdles, Connor Kleiber in the 400 and Chartagan Bowser in the triple jump.