Softball: Bats break out against Centennial

Maria Back started Friday’s contest with an RBI double and the Irish went on to score runs in five of seven innings. Leadoff hitter Danielle Sorensen went 3-for-4 and scored two runs and Bri Hollenbeck and Gabby Sprang each recorded two hits.

Sprang launched her first home run of the season in the second inning and started the seventh inning with a double. Meanwhile, she limited the entire Centennial lineup to just one hit while matching her season high with 16 strikeouts. The hard-throwing left-hander has allowed just 20 hits in 40 innings while striking out 74 batters so far this spring.

Sprang took her first break from pitching a day earlier against Stillwater and the Irish suffered their third close loss, 4-3. Hailey Sickler got the start and held the Ponies to three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings. Linnea Ulland gave up one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

The Irish took the lead with a long two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. Izzy Yahr, Sickler, Morgan Peterson and Meghan Olson strung together four straight singles to put the Irish in front, 3-1.

The Irish bounced back from a 2-0 shutout loss at Burnsville last Monday by routing Apple Valley 9-2 Tuesday. Sprang fanned 10 batters and got all the support she would need in the first inning when Sorenson, Shannon Dawson and Renee McKinnon all knocked base hits and Yahr ripped an RBI triple.

Yahr finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored and Sorenson went 3-for-4. Back and Sprang each picked up a pair of hits.

The Irish (4-3) alternated wins and losses through their first seven games heading into Monday’s home game against Farmington. They are back at home Thursday, April 27, for another South Suburban Conference clash against Shakopee. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.