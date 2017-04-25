Girls lacrosse: Irish split non-conference games

“That was too much to overcome against a very good team,” Rosemount coach Jeff Smith said. “Hopefully it turns out to be a good learning experience as we head into the conference season.”

Britney Topor and Maggie Moeller each scored two goals in the loss. Gianna Freking added one goal.

Visitation put 29 shots on Irish goaltender Emily Huntley, who finished with 18 saves.

The Irish put forth what Smith called “one of our best efforts in all phases of the game in quite some time” two days earlier on the same Irish Stadium field when they steamrolled Woodbury 16-2.

Moeller led seven different goal-scorers with six goals on 10 shots. Topor tossed in four goals and Larisa O’Neil scored twice. Freking dished out three assists.

“The team did very well with the ball throughout the game,” Smith said.

Ruthie Fix got the start in goal and held Woodbury scoreless over the first eight minutes while making two saves. Huntley came in after that and stopped 16 of 18 shots.

The Irish traveled to Farmington Tuesday and are on the road again Thursday, April 27, at Eastview.