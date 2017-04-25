Boys lacrosse: Irish newcomers show they're ready to step in

The Irish’s long run of success, they’ve won double-digit games seven seasons in a row, has yielded junior varsity and 9-10 teams stacked with players eager to make an impact when they get their turn in the varsity spotlight. Those players got their first chance to shine last Tuesday when the Irish varsity opened the season with a road trip to Cretin-Derham Hall, and they were ready to take advantage.

Four different players scored their first career varsity goals and the Irish pulled away for a 12-5 victory. Not bad for a team with just a handful of returning varsity letter winners that lost all seven of its all-conference honorees to graduation.

“It was a very consistent effort,” Rosemount coach Lance Kuehn said. “Being a very new roster compared to last year, the guys stepped up to play at the level needed to play varsity.”

Sam Johnson, Eric Paget, Evan Lilga and Luke Majewski all scored their first career varsity goals for the Irish. Johnson and Paget ended up scoring their first two varsity goals.

In all, seven different Rosemount players found the net. Jack Reber turned in a hat trick, Chris Giere scored twice and Sam Zeigler scored one goal and assisted on three others.

“A lot of people are being threats, which is a pretty good thing,” Kuehn said.

All the scoring made life easier for first-time varsity goaltender Landon Merigold, who finished with 13 saves. Cam Loberg also did his part in keeping the ball away from Cretin-Derham Hall by winning 19 faceoffs.

The Raiders ended up scoring just two six-on-six goals the entire game. They netted just one total goal the entire second half.

“We kind of figured out who their two threats were and just neutralized them,” Kuehn said. “Everyone on defense is a new starter, so that was nice to see.”

The Irish passed a more difficult test in their home opener Friday night at Irish Stadium, defeating a Tartan team that qualified for state last spring, 10-9.

Tartan scored three goals in a 38-second span to make it a one-goal game late in the fourth quarter, but the Irish defense buckled down after that to preserve the lead.

“They have some high-level kids and the game was very even all the way through the third quarter,” Kuehn said. “They had that little wave there, but at the end of the game our defense locked down and saved it for us.”

Merigold also did his share of saving, stopping five Tartan shots.

“Both goalies had great games,” Kuehn said.

The Irish, ranked 13th in the state pre-season rankings, took a 2-0 record to Farmington Tuesday. They travel to Apple Valley to face fifth-ranked Eastview Thursday, April 27.

“Eastview is one of the top teams in the state right now, so it will be a tough one,” Kuehn said.

Community Night

The Rosemount boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams will host a Community Night May 2. Youth lacrosse players and the rest of the community are invited to attend. Youth lacrosse players who wear their jersey will receive a gift. The girls game begins at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game follows at 7:30 p.m.