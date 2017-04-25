Baseball: Pitchers pack a punch against Blaze, Eagles

The Irish improved to 4-2 on the young season with a 3-1 home win over Apple Valley. Maldonado continued his strong start, holding the Eagles to three hits while striking out nine batters over six innings. Lanoue helped out at the plate by ripping two hits, including an RBI double, before coming in to record the save. Lanoue loaded the bases by yielding a single and a pair of walks before striking out the final batter of the game.

Kraemer lifted a sacrifice fly to bring in Rosemount’s second run and Colin Pomeroy provided an insurance run with a sixth-inning RBI single.

The Irish opened the week by picking up one of the program’s best win in recent years, knocking off Burnsville, and MLB draft prospect Sam Carlson, 4-2 at Alimagnet Park.

The Blaze led 2-1 heading into the seventh inning when Nick Magnuson led off by drawing a walk. Pomeroy followed with a single, and both runners sprinted home on Ethan Engdahl’s triple off the right-center field wall. Ryan Lemke, who hit an RBI double earlier in the game, brought in another run with a ground out.

Maldonado came on in relief in the seventh inning and picked up the save.

“He has done a really good job competing, throwing strikes and mixing up his pitches well,” Rosemount coach Chris Swansson said.

Maldonado replaced winning pitcher Cole Kraemer, who struck out six Burnsville batters in three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Lanoue started and allowed two unearned runs in the first three innings.

“We had a good week of pitching. It has been pretty consistent this year. We’re excited about that. They all came in and did a great job” Swansson said. “At the plate, we were facing a pretty good pitcher, projected to be a first-round draft pick, so I’m excited about how the guys attacked at the plate.”

The Irish took on Farmington and Lakeville South earlier this week. They take the field again Thursday, April 27, against Shakopee.