Girls basketball: Irish improve to 9-7 in conference

The Irish avenged an earlier loss to Shakopee with a 53-44 win at Irish Gym last Tuesday, and cranked up its defense again Friday to complete a season sweep of Prior Lake 54-48 on the Lakers' Senior Night.

"It was a great week for the Lady Irish — two key wins against the team in front of us and behind us in the standings," Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. "In both games we executed our defensive plan to almost perfection."

Irish post players Nicole Elias, Helen Staley and Taylor Janssen all had to step up in the absence of Katie Essen, who was out after suffering a concussion.

"They did a fantastic job on both ends of the court controlling the paint," Orr said. "It was fun to see Helen and Taylor grow up, in a sense. You could just see their comfort level and confidence grow each minute they were out there."

Rosemount's guards also played big roles in both victories. Against Shakopee, Alyssa Derby set a school record by making all six of her attempts beyond the three-point arc while scoring 18 points.

"She did an excellent job of being shot-ready and taking what the defense gave her," Orr said.

Point guard Maddy Olson scored 15 points and handed out seven assists and Lindsey Jalivay made a pair of 3-pointers while scoring eight points.

Against Prior Lake, Jalivay knocked down three clutch 3-pointers in the second half and grabbed four rebounds. Olson finished with a game-high 23 points and Derby chipped in with seven points and six rebounds.

Elias scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds and Staley hauled in nine rebounds, blocked three shots and handed out three assists.

The Irish (14-10, fifth at 9-7 in the SSC) close out the regular season Friday, Feb. 24, at Farmington.