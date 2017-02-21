Boys hockey: Irish slip by South in finale

The Irish had lost four games in a row before edging Minnehaha Academy 4-3 at home last Monday. After a 5-2 loss on the road at second-place Burnsville, the Irish earned one of their best wins of the season by knocking off fourth-place Lakeville South 5-4 Saturday night at Rosemount Community Center. The Cougars were 4-0 winners the first time the teams squared off in early December.

Rosemount finished at 11-13-1 overall and 6-12 in the conference, good enough for eighth place.

The Irish never trailed in Saturday's finale after Max Carter's power-play goal in the first period. Grant Horsager and Zach Levandowski assisted.

South tied the score briefly with a short-handed goal in the closing seconds of the first, but Levandowski and Noah Berg both netted power-play goals in the first two minutes of the second period to make it 3-1. Horsager assisted on both goals.

Levandowski and Jake Smith each added goals in the third period. South made it a one-goal game with 1:15 to go, but couldn't net the equalizer.

The Cougars put 42 shots on the Rosemount net, but goaltender Ben Garrity preserved the win by making 38 saves.

Burnsville led 3-0 through two periods before the Irish found their footing last Thursday at Burnsville Ice Center. Jimmy Luzum got the visitors in the scoring column with a goal at the 2:37 mark and Horsager found the net in the final five minutes.

Garrity finished the night with 28 saves.

Smith scored the game-winner at the 6:47 mark of overtime last Monday against Minnehaha Academy. The Irish trailed for much of the first period, then scored three unanswered goals to take the lead before Minnehaha Academy tied the game with a pair of third-period scores.

Horsager, Berg and Griffin Jagoe provided the first three Rosemount goals. Griffin Lanoue assisted on two of them.

Will Tollefson saw his first action of the season in goal and made 32 saves.

The Irish earned the No. 5 seed in Section 3AA and open the tournament at fourth-seeded Eagan Thursday, Feb. 23, at Eagan Civic Arena. The Wildcats swept the season series, winning 3-1 and 2-0.