Gymnastics: Schlie makes it five state trips in a row

The joy came for junior Josey Schlie, who continued her record-setting career by winning the section all-around title and advancing to the state meet in the all-around for the fifth year in a row. The disappointment came with the team once again placing second behind East Ridge, coming up one-eighth of a point short of a trip to the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. The Irish did what they thought they had to do in scoring 143.3 points, 1 ½ points more than their season average, and defeating 12th-ranked Eagan. But the Raptors, ranked 24th with an average of 138 points, came out of nowhere to win the section team title with 143.425 points.

It was the latest in a long line of narrow sections defeats for the Irish. They have been state-ranked consistently over the last decade, but have come up just short against top section competition on several occasions. They finally broke through and ended the program’s 21-year state drought in 2014 when they defeated East Ridge, of all teams, by less than a point.

“Losing by this much is always tough on the girls and coaches. The girls always think about what they could have done better,” Rosemount coach Jason Passeri said. “We had a great team effort and every single girl should be proud of themselves. We have a great group of girls that wanted it really bad.”

In addition to Schlie, four other Irish gymnasts made the all-section team. Arianna Passeri came up just short of a trip to state in the vault where she placed fifth with a score of 9.35. Alex Barcus placed sixth in the uneven bars (8.725) and Megan McKenzie came in sixth in the floor exercise (9.425). Sami Olson was right behind in the floor exercise with a seventh-place 9.4 as the Irish posted a season-best team score of 37.725 in the event.

Tenth-place finishes came from Passeri in the floor exercise, Lauren Foyt in the uneven bars and Olson in the all-around.

McKenzie is the only senior the Irish lose to graduation.

“I am looking forward to coaching these girls during the summer waiver period,” Passeri said. “We are very young and talented. I hope this loss will make them hungry and want it even more.”

Schlie still has more to accomplish this season. After seeing Schlie defeat Henry Sibley’s Sophie Redding, who was ranked No. 1 in the all-around throughout the season and was state champ in the vault last winter, Passeri said she should once again be in the running for a few different state titles.

“Josey has a really good chance of placing high in the all-around. She could even win it if she hits all four events again,” Passeri said. “She could win the floor and the beam if she sticks her routine.”

Schlie was runner-up in the floor exercise at state two years ago and had the second-highest floor score while competing in the all-around last winter.

At the section meet, Schlie won individual titles in both the floor and beam. She scored a 9.7 in the floor exercise and a 9.575 in the beam. She added a second-place 9.55 behind Redding in the vault and a third-place 9.2 in the uneven bars.

The Class 2A portion of state gymnastics meet begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.