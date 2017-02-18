Countering that are a few trivial, short-term positives. For one, Farmington graduates Justin King and Dylan Bergstad can now both say they played in the earliest outdoor college baseball game in Minnesota history. The former Tigers were both in action Saturday, Feb. 17, for Dakota County Technical College when it took to the Veterans Field turf in Minnetonka for a doubleheader with the University of St. Thomas. The temperature was a record-shattering 63 degrees.

DCTC coach Matthew Erzar booked the field and began looking for an opponent the previous weekend after he saw the long-term forecast. He didn't know a new record for earliest outdoor game would be set until he got to the field.

DCTC salvaged a split of the doubleheader by winning Game 2, 5-3. King picked up the victory in relief, striking out five St. Thomas hitters over four shutout innings.

Bergstad started in centerfield in Game 1 and went 1 for 3 with a double.

“We played pretty well for the first time out. We have a lot to work on, but our effort level was very good,” Erzar said.