Swim and dive: Satnik, Toenges first against Shakopee
The Rosemount boys' swimming and diving team got in the win column twice in last Tuesday's South Suburban Conference dual meet against Shakopee.
Stephen Satnik won the 1-meter dive and Grant Toenges raced to first in the 100 backstroke in the Irish's 96-82 loss to the Sabers.
After Shakopee opened the meet with four straight first-place finishes, building a 44-18 lead in the process, Satnik scored 224.55 points to easily best the rest of the field in the dive. The Sabers then won four more races, moving ahead 88-52, before Toenges clocked in at 58.48 seconds to win the 100 backstroke by just over a second.
With Shakopee leading 96-60 with two events to go, the meet went into exhibition scoring. Nate Boerboom followed with a second-place swim in the 100 breaststroke and Logan Timbers, Raphael Popa, Owen Benson and Cody Spaeth combined for second in the closing 400 freestyle relay.
Other Irish runner-up swims were turned in by Toenges in the 100 freestyle and Spaeth in the 200 freestyle.
The Irish are back in the pool Feb. 22-24, at the Section 3AA meet in Apple Valley.