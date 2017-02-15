Swim and dive: Satnik, Toenges first against Shakopee

Stephen Satnik won the 1-meter dive and Grant Toenges raced to first in the 100 backstroke in the Irish's 96-82 loss to the Sabers.

After Shakopee opened the meet with four straight first-place finishes, building a 44-18 lead in the process, Satnik scored 224.55 points to easily best the rest of the field in the dive. The Sabers then won four more races, moving ahead 88-52, before Toenges clocked in at 58.48 seconds to win the 100 backstroke by just over a second.

With Shakopee leading 96-60 with two events to go, the meet went into exhibition scoring. Nate Boerboom followed with a second-place swim in the 100 breaststroke and Logan Timbers, Raphael Popa, Owen Benson and Cody Spaeth combined for second in the closing 400 freestyle relay.

Other Irish runner-up swims were turned in by Toenges in the 100 freestyle and Spaeth in the 200 freestyle.

The Irish are back in the pool Feb. 22-24, at the Section 3AA meet in Apple Valley.