Girls hockey: Irish bow out to top seed Eastview

The loss closed out a 9-17 season. It was the Irish's highest win total since the 2010-11 season when they last reached the state tournament.

Ava Nygaard scored the Irish's lone goal last Wednesday, making it a 2-1 game in the opening minute of the second period. The score stayed there for five minutes before Eastview found the net again. The Lightning added a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period to go up 4-1 and added one more goal in the third.

Irish goaltender Brynn Kimel racked up 53 saves in the loss.

Four different players scored goals for Eastview, which took on East Ridge in the Section 3AA finals Wednesday.