The top-ranked Panthers won the South Suburban Conference finale with 148.925 points, while the 13th-ranked Irish matched their season average with 141.3 points. Head coach Jason Passeri figures it will take 144-145 points for his team to best 10th-ranked Eagan in the section meet.

“We are in the hunt, but will have to put together our best meet of the year,” Passeri said. “We have some gymnasts that could qualify for state in individual events, too.”

Among those gunning for state berths is Josey Schlie, who has qualified in the all-around every year since seventh grade. She placed fourth in the all-around against North, totaling 36.825 in her four events. She placed second in the floor exercise with a score of 9.525 and tied with teammate Arianna Passeri for runner-up honors in the vault with a 9.35. Schlie also turned in a season-best 9.4 for fourth in the uneven bars.

Sami Olson added a fifth-place score of 8.7 for the Irish in the balance beam.

The Section 3AA Championships begin Friday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. at Eagan High School.