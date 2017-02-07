Girls hockey: Irish notch ninth win in regular season finale

The victory gave the Irish a regular season of 9-16, the program's best showing in six years. It earned the Irish the No. 8 seed in the Section 3AA tournament and a first-round game on the road at top-seeded Eastview Wednesday night.

Coming off seven straight defeats, the Irish started fast against the Blades and posted an 18-4 shot advantage in the first period. Kiersten Browning scored the game's first goal at the 12:01 mark, with assists going to Ashley Tuttle and Lauren Ebeling.

Ruthie Fix and Tuttle each followed with goals in the second period, with Tuttle's coming on the power play. Claire DuPuis, Hannah Enright and Emma Ginter all provided assists as the Irish pulled ahead 3-0.

Ginter added a goal of her own early in the third period.

Irish goaltender Brynn Kimel had to stop just 13 shots to pick up her third shutout of the season.

A day earlier, the Irish suffered their most lopsided loss of the season, 11-2, against Prior Lake at the Dakotah Ice Center. Kimel stopped 31 of the Lakers' 42 shots.

Prior Lake led 4-1 after a period and knocked in six more goals in the second. Hannah Enright scored an unassisted goal to get Rosemount in the scoring column in the first and Ginter netted a power-play goal midway through the third period, assisted by Browning and Ava Nygaard.