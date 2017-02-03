Gymnastics: Tigers vault past Irish

Neither team matched the season-best scores they had reached the week before. The 12th-ranked Tigers, with seven falls on the balance beam, fell three points shy of the school-record they set against Eagan, while the No. 14 Irish lost at least a point when all-stater Josey Schlie had to sit out the vault with an injury.

“Rosemount gymnastics is a powerhouse, and always is, so to get a win over them, with all of the mistakes we made, is a huge accomplishment,” Farmington coach Amanda Lund said. “We’re hoping that we are getting these execution mistakes out of the way now before the end of the season.”

The Tigers were at their best in the first and last events. They opened with a 36.775 in the vault and closed with a 36.875 in the floor exercise. Amanda Davenport’s winning score of 9.45 led a 1-2-4 finish in the vault. Meet all-around champion Lauren Slayton was right behind with a 9.325 and Abby Schwartz placed fourth with a 9.05.

Davenport, second behind Slayton in the all-around, also took top honors in the uneven bars with a score of 9.475. Slayton came in third in the event with a 9.0, followed that up with another third-place finish in the balance beam and tied Rosemount’s Megan McKenzie for first in the floor exercise with a score of 9.5. Schwartz was close behind in third at 9.375 and Davenport placed fourth with a score of 9.2

Rachel Kiminski paced the Tigers in the balance beam with a second-place 8.975. Schlie won the event with a score of 9.5. She also turned in a 9.325 for second in the uneven bars. Alex Barcus was fourth in the bars.

The Irish’s best event of the night was the floor exercise where all four counting gymnasts turned in scores of 9.15 or better. Arianna Passeri placed fifth with a 9.175 and Barcus and Lexy Berger each scored 9.15s.

Earlier in the meet, Passeri and Sami Olson placed 3-5 for the Irish in the vault. Tess Durscher and Barcus added a 4-5 finish in the balance beam.

The Irish closed out the regular season Tuesday at Lakeville North. They compete again at the Section 3AA meet in Eagan where the 19th-ranked Wildcats figure to be their top competition.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will enter the Section 1AA meet in Owatonna where the host Huskies are ranked second in the state and have scored over 147 points three times this winter.